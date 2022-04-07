Home Squirrel combines aesthetic beauty and function for unique, custom maps and other screen prints
Find Home Squirrel designs in-shop at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers handmade products with a variety of artistic styles.
One of its vendors, Home Squirrel, specializes in unique maps and screen prints, with many of her designs combining Michigan and fantasy elements.
Take a closer look at Lindsey Naylor’s designs and hear about her process in the videos below:
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.
It’s open from 11 to 6 pm Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 to 3 pm.
