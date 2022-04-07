Advertisement

Home Squirrel combines aesthetic beauty and function for unique, custom maps and other screen prints

Find Home Squirrel designs in-shop at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers handmade products with a variety of artistic styles.

One of its vendors, Home Squirrel, specializes in unique maps and screen prints, with many of her designs combining Michigan and fantasy elements.

Take a closer look at Lindsey Naylor’s designs and hear about her process in the videos below:

Lindsey Naylor, the artist behind Home Squirrel, shows off her designs and talks about the inspirations behind them.
Checking out hand-made designs by Home Squirrel at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

It’s open from 11 to 6 pm Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 to 3 pm.

