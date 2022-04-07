Advertisement

H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes

H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.(H&M via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As fast as babies grow, their clothes don’t stick around for long. But what if you could just toss that outgrown onesie in the compost?

With H&M’s new lines of baby clothes for newborns, you can.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they’re 100% biodegradable, so there are no buttons or metal trim. Even the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable.

There are 12 pieces to choose from, and they’ll be on sale in May.

The new line is just one of several ways H&M said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Latest News

Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits
Matt Wiese and six other Democratic prosecutors say they will not enforce a 1931 state...
Marquette County Prosecutor stands by Whitmer following this week’s abortion rights lawsuit
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more