Governor Whitmer files lawsuit looking to block 1931 state anti-abortion law

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the U.S. Supreme Court continues its deliberation over Roe v. Wade at the federal level, a significant move was made today in the state-level chess match over reproductive rights.

On Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit in Oakland County in an attempt to ensure a safety net should Roe v. Wade be weakened. The lawsuit attempts to completely block a 1931 state law that would ban all abortions unless the health of the mother was at stake. Whitmer is hoping to have the Michigan Supreme Court move the case forward quickly.

“We do not have time to waste or risk,” said Whitmer. “There are a lot of women in Michigan, families, and providers who are counting on this right that we’ve had for 49 years.”

At a news conference earlier in the day, Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke about getting an abortion 20 years ago. She said this law would have only negative consequences on women.

“Others will be forced into bearing the children of their rapist or abusers,” Nessel stated.

The Michigan Catholic Conference responded to the lawsuit, saying in part:

“The right to life for unborn children and its inherent value given by our creator cannot be reduced to a legal opinion or legislative vote. While the legality of abortion is contingent upon democratic structures, it is unfortunate that the judicial branch is being used to try to invalidate a longstanding policy approved by elected representatives and left untouched by the legislature for nearly a century since... and we pray for a deeper appreciation for the life and protection of unborn children.”

Michigan could soon be left with a near-total abortion ban without even exceptions for rape and incest, a ban the group Protect Life Michigan supports.

“A woman in that situation deserves all the love and support that we can provide her with,” said the group’s Executive Director, Christen Pollo. “I think we need to do everything we can to help her. But, our position is one of non-violence.”

The Michigan Supreme Court has four Democratic and three Republican justices. It is unclear when the next move in the lawsuit will happen.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.