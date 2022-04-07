Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season

Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become major hurricanes.(NOAA Satellites)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are warning to be prepared for an above-average hurricane season this year.

The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become hurricanes.

According to CSU, four of those hurricanes are predicted to be major hurricanes, reaching category three or higher.

Scientists say the increased activity is largely due to the natural phenomenon known as La Niña.

It creates colder than average ocean temperatures at the equator, which inhibits winds that prevent hurricanes from forming, making them more likely to develop.

Forecasters also say advances in satellite technology have enabled them to detect weaker storms they previously wouldn’t have known about – one reason we see more storms being named.

Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University
Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University(Colorado State University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
Bobbi Jo Godfrey
Delta County woman to be resentenced for meth conviction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire

Latest News

FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path