Five Sons Brewing to open April 15 in Marenisco

By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
MARENISCO, Mich. (WLUC) - Honey Ope’s Cream Ale, Cheerio English Bitters, and Quail’s Irish Red are three of six brews that Five Sons Brewing, located on Main Street in Marenisco, will begin serving next Friday.

Owner Bruce Mahler is a retired police officer who says he’s been working on his passion for brewing for quite some time.

“I started home brewing since 2017 my wife and I took a course at Gogebic Community College with Cold Iron Brewery and learned how to brew professionally, it’s taken about a year to get to this point.”

Mahler says he transformed a former medical clinic into the craft brewery. The idea was formed with a 15-gallon home brewing system in a garage. After years of practice and an upgrade to a new three-barrel system, the brewery was formed. And during his journey, the pandemic did not prove to be an obstacle.

“During the pandemic, I was redoing this building, I was working on my formulas and recipes for craft beer. So it really didn’t affect me.”

The brewery prides itself on using the finest ingredients, water, and traditional brewing techniques with Austrian and German influences. Mahler also says as a local craft brewery, he works with other breweries in both Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

“It’s a family between craft brewers, we’re not out to compete with each other and raise the level of craft brewing so people get something they like.”

The brewery will also have a grand opening event on July 4.

