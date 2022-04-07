Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department shares Lyme Disease prevention as tick season approaches

According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, in 2020, there were 65 cases of Lyme Disease, and in 2021 there were 104 in Dickinson and Iron counties. The number of cases has increased each of the last five years.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter weather begins to melt away, tick season is right around the corner. Over the last few years, Dickinson and Iron counties have seen an increase in Lyme Disease cases.

A deer tick is only five millimeters long, but it can carry a highly destructive illness called Lyme Disease. In a forest heavy environment like the U.P., ticks are not hard to find after the snow is gone.

“If you are in the woods, or on trails, it is nice to be able to be on groomed areas that won’t have as much grass or brush,” said Wade Dishaw, Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) Environmental Health Director.

Ticks will hide in moisture-heavy and shady environments. While avoiding the woods is impossible for many of us, checking yourself afterward is crucial.

“Areas, where they could be, is possible in your hair, armpits, and possible your groin area,” Dishaw said.

Dishaw said it is important for parents to help check their children. If you find one on your body, it is important to remove it carefully and quickly.

“You can take tweezers and grab it right where it is bitten into the skin and pull it out. If you pull it out by the body, sometimes it will leave the head behind. They can still pass the infection along that way,” said Dr. Robert Van Howe, DIDHD and Western U.P. Provisional Health Director.

Dr. Van Howe says after the initial bite, you have 24 to 72 hours to remove the tick before the infection could be passed. Lyme Disease starts with mild symptoms and can appear like the flu.

“Unfortunately, Lyme Disease does not stop there. It can cause inflammation in your joints, issues in your neurologic system, and impact almost any organ in the body,” Van Howe said.

Van Howe says Lyme Disease is steadily moving north from Wisconsin.

Winter precipitation can affect tick season too.

“So, what happens is fewer ticks survive in severe winter, which means fewer of them can spread the disease,” Van Howe said.

So far in 2022, there are 15 reported cases of Lyme Disease in Dickinson and Iron counties. If you remember being bitten and begin to feel ill, consult a doctor.

