City of Marquette waiting for ice to melt to retrieve stranded boat dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is waiting for warmer weather to retrieve a stranded boat dock.

The dock at Upper Harbor broke off and drifted away from Presque Isle Marina in February. It is currently stuck in the ice of Lake Superior.

The city says it cannot move the dock back to shore or fix its damages until the ice melts. The Coast Guard plans to assist in pulling the dock into position once warmer weather comes.

City of Marquette Director of Community Services Jon Swenson says the dock is severely damaged, but the total cost to fix it is still unknown. “It’s going to be more substantial than any ice damage that we’ve seen in previous years,” Swenson said. He continued, “Every year we have a little bit at both marinas and our maintenance crews have to work to put them back together. Again it’s the nature of the business on Lake Superior.”

The city will use its insurance to pay for damages and it encourages boaters to be patient as it works to fix the dock.

For those planning to renew a boating slip, payments are due by April 15. Swenson says refunds will be issued to those renewing boating slips if the dock is not in place and fixed by May 1.

