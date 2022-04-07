Advertisement

City of Marquette waiting for ice to melt to retrieve stranded boat dock

The Presque Isle Marina boat dock in Upper Harbor is stuck in the ice of Lake Superior after floating away in Feb; this could delay boating season.
Presque Isle Marina dock stranded in the ice of Lake Superior in Marquette's Upper Harbor
Presque Isle Marina dock stranded in the ice of Lake Superior in Marquette's Upper Harbor(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is waiting for warmer weather to retrieve a stranded boat dock.

The dock at Upper Harbor broke off and drifted away from Presque Isle Marina in February. It is currently stuck in the ice of Lake Superior.

The city says it cannot move the dock back to shore or fix its damages until the ice melts. The Coast Guard plans to assist in pulling the dock into position once warmer weather comes.

City of Marquette Director of Community Services Jon Swenson says the dock is severely damaged, but the total cost to fix it is still unknown. “It’s going to be more substantial than any ice damage that we’ve seen in previous years,” Swenson said. He continued, “Every year we have a little bit at both marinas and our maintenance crews have to work to put them back together. Again it’s the nature of the business on Lake Superior.”

The city will use its insurance to pay for damages and it encourages boaters to be patient as it works to fix the dock.

For those planning to renew a boating slip, payments are due by April 15. Swenson says refunds will be issued to those renewing boating slips if the dock is not in place and fixed by May 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Latest News

Now that it's allowed - dispensaries are racing to get into Escanaba.
Dispensaries begin hunt for Escanaba locations
Matt Wiese and six other Democratic prosecutors say they will not enforce a 1931 state...
Marquette County Prosecutor stands by Whitmer following this week’s abortion rights lawsuit
36 robotics teams from across Michigan are in Kingsford for a two-day competition.
Robotics competition returns to Kingsford
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey
Some of the product UpLift'N produces
Uplift’N cannabis looks to expand offerings in Crystal Falls