Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares to open April 29

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Chenier’s Greenhouse is getting ready to open for its 46th year. It’s a business that has been passed down three generations and owners are proud it’s still in the family.

“We’re a great team, we work together and we’ve got a great family of even non-related people and employees that really care about what we do here,” said Nick Chenier, co-owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

During the off-season, Chenier’s has kept busy improving retail accessibility for customers.

“We poured about 80 yards of concrete between the two locations, so we were kind of part-time Masons we felt like,” said Chenier. “We also added automated ventilation systems to some of the greenhouses to help us grow better quality plants.”

This year, Chenier’s will offer all your favorite annuals, perennials and even some new plants.

“Will have some new varieties of geraniums, begonias and even coleus. There are a couple of new varieties of coleus right behind us,” said Chenier.

Similar to other businesses right now, Chenier’s faced some supply chain issues – mostly backorders that took a little longer to ship.

“If an item is back-ordered and can’t be supplied, we do a good job of finding alternatives,” said Chenier.

Right now, 18 of the 22 total greenhouses across 65,000 square feet have plants.

“We started growing at the end of February and now it just gradually progresses. We open more greenhouses as we go along,” said Chenier.

Come April 29, Chenier’s Greenhouse in Both Gladstone and Norway will be open. The season continues through June and both locations are fully staffed.

Chenier’s will not be at the Kiwanis Home and Garden Show April 8-10 at the Ruth Butler Building. The business did donate flowers to Michigan State Extension Master Gardener Program to hand out at the show.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.