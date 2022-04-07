Bay College West Campus partners with massage studio to create Massage Therapy Program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, a new non-credit program is coming to Dickinson County.

Bay College West Campus is partnering with Full Moon Rising Wellness Studio in Norway to create a massage therapy program.

The 625-hour program is four days a week and runs from August until June of 2023. In the end, students will earn a certification to then test for national certification. Massage therapy is considered a “high demand” field.

“Massage Therapy is a healing art form that focuses on the structure of the body. We are working with muscles, tendons, and ligaments. We are not working with bones,” said Jenny DeDecker, Full Moon Rising Owner.

You can apply for the program here. Registration will be limited to 12 students, and the cost is $9,000. Bay College said some financial assistance may be available through Michigan Works! No assistance will be available through the school because the program is non-credit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.