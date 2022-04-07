Advertisement

Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball All-State team

Escanaba’s Colin Hudson lone U.P. player to make the list.
(Source: MGN)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier on Wednesday, the the 2021 Michigan Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball All-State team was released, as selected by a panel of 12 Michigan sportswriters.

Making the list as an Honorable Mention was Escanaba’s Colin Hudson, making him the only U.P. player to find his way on the list. Hudson did it all for the Eskymos this season, leading the way with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block per game this season as he helped his club to a 19-5 mark before losing in the regional final.

Here is the full list as follows:

Player of the Year: Mason Docks, Williamston

———

First-Team All-State

Mason Docks, Williamston, Sr.

Ayden Davis, Onsted, So.

Jack Karasinski, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sr.

Max Burton, Williamston, Sr.

Kaden Brown, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.

Treyvon Lewis, Ferndale, Sr.

D.J. Voltz, Carrollton, Sr.

Tony Williams, Parchment, Sr.

Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, So.

Darius Williams, Muskegon Orchard View, Sr.

———

Coach of the Year

Tom Lewis, Williamston.

———

Second-Team All-State

Jay Wallace, Williamston, Sr.

Bryce Eaton, Detroit Edison, Jr.

Tharren Hill, Detroit Pershing, Sr.

Gabe Newhof, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Sr.

Seth Schuitema, Grant, Sr.

Joe Francis, Adrian, Sr.

Cole Jenema, Cadillac, Sr.

Grant Gondrezick, Benton Harbor, Jr.

Bryson Huckaby, Freeland, Sr.

James Wright, Romulus Summit Academy, Jr.

Luke Davis, Battle Creek Pennfield, Sr.

———

Honorable Mention

Alex Watters, Lansing Catholic; Kyle Millender, Detroit Edison; Jalen Overway, Holland Christian; Cam Thompson, Whitehall; Jake Townsend, Croswell-Lexington; Kareem Aburashed, Detroit Country Day; Josh Elliott, Freeland; Colin Hudson, Escanaba; Ashton Atwater, Otsego; Nate Tucker, Marshall; Bo Lincoln, Olivet; Andrew Brown, Three Rivers; Jacob Zartman, Otsego; Israel Patterson, Comstock; Aaron Jasiak, Parchment; Thomas Dodd, Haslett; Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City; Dontez Scott, Romulus Summit Academy; Jakary Towns, Godwin Heights; Jordan McDonald, Fremont; Trucel Singleton, Benton Harbor; Eli Lohr, St. Clair; Karl Stevens, Richmond; Julian Scott, Detroit Country Day; Trey Kolakovich, Croswell-Lexington; Javari Holliday, Saginaw; Alex Duley, Freeland; Karim McCune, Saginaw; Mason Struck, Chesaning; Chase Raymond, Standish-Sterling; Cole Prout, Standish-Sterling; Hudson Hodgges, Ogemaw Heights; Jacob Recker, Clare; Lane Ingram, Clare; Jake Stephens, Chelsea; Aidan Moon, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard; Dayton Henagan, Onsted; Graham Junge, Flat Rock; Peyton LaCombe, Ludington; Jack Neer, Boyne City; Luke Gelow, Gaylord; Blaine Barkovich, Kalkaska; Evan Douglass, Kingsley; Adam Kroeze, Holland Christian; Delon McCloud, Grand Rapids Christian; Owen Hardy, Forest Hills Eastern; Jacob DeHaan, South Christian; Cam Chandler, Unity Christian; Drew Chandler, Unity Christian; Jax Wilson, Sparta; Kobe Kambestad, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Michael Morris, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Jakobie Boose, Flint Hamady; Brad Mitchell, Ortonville Brandon; Parker LePla, Goodrich; Jason Drake, Ferndale; Jon Risi, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Markus Blackwell, Warren Lincoln; Sam Rosales, Alma; Connor Lemerand, Alma; Michael Howey, Alma ; Kaden George, Spring Lake; Garrett Wever, Oakridge; Ethan Jozsa, Oakridge; Ryder Zajac, Tecumseh; Alex Duley, Freeland.

———

Coaches

Rick Smith, Flat Rock; John Fattal, Freeland; Matt Alexander, Clare; Chris Brown, Alma; Jamison Webster, Tecumseh; Brad Maska, Onsted; David Jones, Parchment.

