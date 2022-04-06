Wisconsin officials tracking spread of highly pathogenic avian flu

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture is keeping a close eye on the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Wednesday the department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) held an online press conference updating the public on the spread.

They’ve detected cases in Rock and Jefferson Counties. The state’s veterinarian says their doing additional testing at nearby farms.

“We’re definitely on high alert, these wild birds are migrating through and that will continue to happen over the coming weeks, so we just want everyone with birds, with poultry to be aware of high path. avian influenza, to be watching their birds carefully and to contact us as soon as they see anything out of the ordinary or if they have questions,” said Darlene Konkle, Wisconsin State Veterinarian.

Cases have been detected in several areas downstate as well. According to the CDC, the threat to humans is low. The Michigan DNR says no human infections have been detected. This virus should not impact consumers buying poultry at the store.

