US-45 Ontonagon County bridge project starts April 11

Concrete patching repairs will begin on 31st Avenue E., starting west of Fourth Street E....
Concrete patching repairs will begin on 31st Avenue E., starting west of Fourth Street E. Repairs are anticipated to be complete within 28 days. Detour and closed areas can be found in the article.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $4.9 million to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties.

Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on M-64 over the Floodwood River, M-64 over Halfway Creek, US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River, and US-45 over Roselawn Creek.

The project on US-45 over Roselawn Creek will begin Monday, April 11. Start dates for other locations will be announced later. The estimated end date is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 for all four bridges.

One alternating lane will be open at the bridges during work using temporary traffic signals.

This work will extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

