The Upside - April 4, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rick and Jan Tyni are charter members of the American Legion in Little Lake and are this week’s UPsiders.

The couple has been involved in their community since the 1970s. Jan has served as the American Legion president and secretary while Rick served as the second commander. To this day they still help organize community events like fish fries and fundraisers.

