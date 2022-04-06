Advertisement

The UPside - April 4, 2022

This week's UPsiders are the Tynis for serving their community for over 40 years.
This week's UPsiders are Rick and Jan Tyni for having a positive impact on their community for more than 40 years.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rick and Jan Tyni are charter members of the American Legion in Little Lake and are this week’s UPsiders.

The couple has been involved in their community since the 1970s. Jan has served as the American Legion president and secretary while Rick served as the second commander. To this day they still help organize community events like fish fries and fundraisers.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

