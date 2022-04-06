Spotted blue salamander migration enters final week in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s blue salamander migration is winding down.

The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Trust says the creatures should complete their migration in a couple of days if the weather stays in the mid-30s to 40s.

The partnership adds it saw hundreds of salamanders migrating from the woods to the wetlands at Presque Isle Park last night. Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Trust Special Projects Coordinator Kathleen Henry reminds you to take care not to step on the creatures if going to visit.

“I just ask that every one that is coming out be extra, extra careful where they’re stepping,” Henry said. “Obviously we are here to try and make sure they get across safely and so we are just asking people to be really really careful, look but don’t touch.”

The Superior Watershed Partnership encourages you to fill out a citizen science monitoring report if you check out the salamanders.

Forms can be found in a folder outside the partnership’s office at Presque Isle Park.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.