Sinking fund vote approaches for Marquette area residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) and NICE Community Schools have sinking fund millage proposals on an upcoming May 3 ballot.

For MAPS, it hopes to renew its sinking fund millage.

The district is proposing the same rate of .934 mills for the next ten years. This millage generates over $1M annually for the district.

In past years the money has been used to fix parking lots, h-vac systems and critical infrastructure in buildings.

MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick says in the coming years the money will greatly benefit student programming.

“We really are getting creative with programming that we’re implementing, we’re offering a free summer enrichment program,” said Sedgwick. “We already have over 325 kids signed up for that program.”

Sedgwick adds the parking lot of Graveraet Elementary School is on the district’s future to-do list.

You can find Sedgwick’s full interview about past and future projects at MAPS here.

The second district, NICE Community Schools, has a millage proposal for its voters as well.

NICE proposes to keep its same tax rate at 1.75 mills. The school says this generates roughly $1M a year. Which, has been spent in the past on maintenance repairs and recently on Westwood’s theatre.

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says sinking fund dollars like that can secure a district’s future.

“In the past, we added two classrooms onto our Aspen Ridge Elementary and middle school building because we were growing and needed more space,” said DeAugustine. “That would not be possible without our sinking fund.”

Voters in both districts will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on May 3.

