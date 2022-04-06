Shannon’s Home Cooking visits Upper Michigan Today to whip up homemade mac and cheese
What’s Cooking Upper Michigan?
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - What’s cooking Upper Michigan? Each week, Upper Michigan Today will feature a cooking segment. Guests may include chefs, stay-at-home moms, sommeliers, brewers, or any other form of food or drink connoisseur.
Shannon Greathouse of Shannon’s Home Cooking (on Facebook @yoopermealsbyshannon) joined Elizabeth and Tia in the studio today to whip up a semi-homemade mac and cheese.
Watch the videos below for instructions and tips for getting the gooiest mac and cheese sauce!
