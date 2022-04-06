Advertisement

Shannon’s Home Cooking visits Upper Michigan Today to whip up homemade mac and cheese

What’s Cooking Upper Michigan?
Intro to Upper Michigan Today's cooking segments.
Intro to Upper Michigan Today's cooking segments.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - What’s cooking Upper Michigan? Each week, Upper Michigan Today will feature a cooking segment. Guests may include chefs, stay-at-home moms, sommeliers, brewers, or any other form of food or drink connoisseur.

Shannon Greathouse of Shannon’s Home Cooking (on Facebook @yoopermealsbyshannon) joined Elizabeth and Tia in the studio today to whip up a semi-homemade mac and cheese.

Watch the videos below for instructions and tips for getting the gooiest mac and cheese sauce!

TV6's Elizabeth and Tia make 'semi-homemade' mac and cheese with Shannon's Home Cooking.
Upper Michigan Today and Shannon's Home Cooking teach you how to make homemade mac and cheese.

