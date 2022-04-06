Advertisement

Schwiderson, Jacobusse earn GLIAC Track Athlete of the Week

Two Tech athletes earn conference honors.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Following strong performances at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational last week, a pair of Michigan Tech outdoor track and field athletes have earned GLIAC Athlete of the Week honors.

Senior Jesse Jacobusse (Chelsea, Michigan) had a breakthrough day in middle distance at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational, running a time of 2:13.47 in the 800 meters, which was first in the second heat and first overall by more than three full seconds. She also competed well running a leg of the women’s 4x400 meter relay, helping the Huskies place fourth with a time of 4:09.11. Jacobusse is a multi-sport student-athlete at Tech and also competes in soccer.

Junior Ryan Schwiderson (Au Gres, Michigan) set personal bests in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints last week at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational. He placed third overall in the 200 meters with a time of 22.22 and fifth in the 100 meters at 11.06 seconds. On March 19, Schwiderson took first place in the 100 and 200 meter events at Meet for Milwaukee to start the season.

The Huskies will compete at the St. Norbert College Twighlight Meet next on Thursday, April 14 in De Pere, Wisconsin. The team added the Elaine Leigh Invitational (April 22) and Drake Relay (April 27) to its calendar of outdoor meets this week.

