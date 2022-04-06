Sawyer International Airport hosts virtual community update

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport is hosting a virtual community update on April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Airport officials, consultants and community partners will share information on the latest changes, upcoming activities, and opportunities for marketing the airport, improving the terminal and coordinating ground transportation.

“We are very excited about upcoming plans for future development and improvements at the airport. Our goal remains to be an asset for our community and surrounding region,” said Duane DuRay, Director of Operations/Airport Manager at Sawyer International Airport.

The virtual event is free and open to all. Interested parties and individuals can register at bit.ly/sawyerupdate.

