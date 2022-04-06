Advertisement

Sawyer International Airport hosts virtual community update

New sign outside Sawyer International Airport
New sign outside Sawyer International Airport(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport is hosting a virtual community update on April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Airport officials, consultants and community partners will share information on the latest changes, upcoming activities, and opportunities for marketing the airport, improving the terminal and coordinating ground transportation.

“We are very excited about upcoming plans for future development and improvements at the airport. Our goal remains to be an asset for our community and surrounding region,” said Duane DuRay, Director of Operations/Airport Manager at Sawyer International Airport.

The virtual event is free and open to all. Interested parties and individuals can register at bit.ly/sawyerupdate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
The boyfriend and girlfriend suffered injuries and devastating burns after the crash caused the...
Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Meth Arrest
22-year-old Menominee man in jail on meth charges

Latest News

The council voted 3-2 in favor of opting-in commercial marijuana businesses within city limits
Escanaba City Council votes to opt-in with marijuana retailers
This kid had a "bunny" joke to share on stage!
“Baby Bear” kicks off 2022 Festival of the Angry Bear
Start the Cycle indoor practice
Start the Cycle holds first practice, bike raffle now on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Thursday, April 2 suspending all...
Governor Whitmer files lawsuit looking to block 1931 state anti-abortion law
70 volunteers worked at Grace United Methodist Church to pack food.
West Michigan Feeding America travels to Norway for food distribution