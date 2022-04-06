A rainy day as a system slowly moves in

A slow-moving storm system will continue to slowly move over the next two days. Ahead of it, the steady rain will be around during the morning with moderate to heavy downpours. The first wave moves out this afternoon with scattered showers redeveloping in the west. Then, by tomorrow it’s wet snow in the west with light rain in the east. On Friday, the system will be east with widespread wet accumulating snow. Rainfall amounts will be around .50-.80″ today. Snow amounts on Friday through Saturday will be around 4-6″ in the central U.P., 7-9″ in the west with 10-12″ in the higher elevations.

Today: Morning steady rain with patchy fog followed by scattered showers in the west this afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid 40s western/central U.P., Upper 30s east

Thursday: Wet slushy snow west, light scattered rain in the eastern counties

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, upper 30sto low 40s east

Friday: Widespread snow, blustery and colder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Lingering snow ends early in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Much warmer and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s, around 50° in the south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and isolated thundershowers in the south

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

