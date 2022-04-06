Promoting growing in the U.P. through the Gwinn Seed Library

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Finley, the creator of the Gwinn Seed Library, says he got the idea from his time spent in Marquette. He wants the residents of Gwinn to have an opportunity to grow new plants, that thrive in the U.P. environment.

The official grand opening for the seed library will be at the Forsyth Township Library on April 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the library click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.