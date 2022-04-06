NMU Department of Theatre and Dance getting ready for opening night of “The Producers”
The musical runs from April 8 through April 16 at the Forest Roberts Theatre
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last show of the semester for Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance.
“The Producers” opens on Friday, April 8th at 8 PM, with additional shows (at the same time) on the 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th. There will be a ‘theatre for all’ performance on Saturday, April 16th at 2 PM.
Watch the video below to learn more about the show, and hear why it’s described as “a good, bad musical”.
Watch the video below for a sneak peek performance!
You can purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.
You can find behind-the-scenes content of all things NMU Theatre and Dance here.
