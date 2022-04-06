Advertisement

NMU Department of Theatre and Dance getting ready for opening night of “The Producers”

The musical runs from April 8 through April 16 at the Forest Roberts Theatre
NMU student actors perform "I Wanna Be a Producer" from "The Producers".
NMU student actors perform "I Wanna Be a Producer" from "The Producers".(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last show of the semester for Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance.

“The Producers” opens on Friday, April 8th at 8 PM, with additional shows (at the same time) on the 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th. There will be a ‘theatre for all’ performance on Saturday, April 16th at 2 PM.

Watch the video below to learn more about the show, and hear why it’s described as “a good, bad musical”.

NMU students talk about what to expect during their upcoming show, "The Producers".

Watch the video below for a sneak peek performance!

NMU student actors perform "I Wanna Be a Producer" from the musical "The Producers"

You can purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

You can find behind-the-scenes content of all things NMU Theatre and Dance here.

