Michigan Tech 1 of 3 state universities to add students over the past decade

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is one of only three universities in the state to add students over the past decade, new research shows.

The school’s Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, Kyle Rubin, says one of the main reasons why is the educational product.

“Students have access to research,” said Rubin. “There are some of the highest starting salaries in the state (I think we’re the second highest in the state). There is a phenomenal opportunity upon graduation (97% placement rate).”

In 2012, 6,947 total students attended MTU. Now, it is just over 7,000. In Michigan, only the University of Michigan and Michigan State University also reported enrollment increases over this time period. This year, Michigan Tech also had 1,630 first-time freshmen and transfer students, the school’s largest incoming class since 1982.

The school’s Dean of Students, Dr. Wallace Southerland III, says what has also attracted students is the size and accessibility.

“They don’t want to end up in a long line to wait and get some assistance,” he explained. “When they’re encountering difficulty with their class, who can they go to? We’re just extremely accessible at Tech. That’s our valued, added experience.”

Still in the first year of his role, Southerland says the outdoor winter activities and the city itself play a huge role in getting potential huskies.

“We offer a unique community experience that our students are embracing,” he stated. “If you’re at a large university, you really can’t have that personable relationship.”

Rubin says the school is keeping the same recruiting methods.

“It’s making sure that we meet (the students) where they are,” he said. “We have recruiters across the state and across the nation. We have an excellent marketing team taking care of that side of the house.”

Rubin and Southerland hope to have another large incoming class going into next fall.

