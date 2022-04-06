Advertisement

Michigan Tech 1 of 3 state universities to add students over the past decade

This year’s incoming class is the school’s largest in nearly 40 years
MTU is one of three public universities in the state to see increased enrollment over the last...
MTU is one of three public universities in the state to see increased enrollment over the last 10 years (University of Michigan and Michigan State University are the other two).(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is one of only three universities in the state to add students over the past decade, new research shows.

The school’s Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, Kyle Rubin, says one of the main reasons why is the educational product.

“Students have access to research,” said Rubin. “There are some of the highest starting salaries in the state (I think we’re the second highest in the state). There is a phenomenal opportunity upon graduation (97% placement rate).”

In 2012, 6,947 total students attended MTU. Now, it is just over 7,000. In Michigan, only the University of Michigan and Michigan State University also reported enrollment increases over this time period. This year, Michigan Tech also had 1,630 first-time freshmen and transfer students, the school’s largest incoming class since 1982.

The school’s Dean of Students, Dr. Wallace Southerland III, says what has also attracted students is the size and accessibility.

“They don’t want to end up in a long line to wait and get some assistance,” he explained. “When they’re encountering difficulty with their class, who can they go to? We’re just extremely accessible at Tech. That’s our valued, added experience.”

Still in the first year of his role, Southerland says the outdoor winter activities and the city itself play a huge role in getting potential huskies.

“We offer a unique community experience that our students are embracing,” he stated. “If you’re at a large university, you really can’t have that personable relationship.”

Rubin says the school is keeping the same recruiting methods.

“It’s making sure that we meet (the students) where they are,” he said. “We have recruiters across the state and across the nation. We have an excellent marketing team taking care of that side of the house.”

Rubin and Southerland hope to have another large incoming class going into next fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
A viewer submitted this photo and wished to remain anonymous.
No injuries reported in Houghton County school bus fire
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Latest News

FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.
MTU Parade of Nations choses 2022 theme
At BSB Farms in Skandia, sanitizing and further safety measures are being used.
BSB Farms increases safety measures against avian flu risk
During the off-season, Chenier’s has kept busy improving retail accessibility for customers.
Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares to open April 29
Trillium House looking to reopen this summer
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
UPDATE: Houghton County Undersheriff pleads not guilty to DUI charges