If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post

UPPER PENINSULA/WISCONSIN (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is assisting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin with an ongoing investigation involving illegal voyeurism.

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room location. Based on information gathered to this point, it is believed that the scenes depicted in the photographs are from a location in Wisconsin or Upper Michigan.

There is no specific timeframe associated with the images. The setting for the images could be from a community pool, aquatic center, campsite or waterpark. It appears the people changing in the room were wearing swimsuits. More information will be released pending the identification of the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Racicot at the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post (906) 428-4412.

