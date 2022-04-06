Michigan AP Division 3 basketball All-State boys team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday afternoon, the 2021 Associated Press Division 3 boys basketball All-State team was unveiled, as selected by a panel of 12 Michigan sportswriters.

Three U.P. players and one coach all made the list. Menominee’s Aidan Bellisle, the U.P.’s Division 1-3 Player of the Year, was named to the First Team after averaging 17 points, five assists and four rebounds for Sam Larson’s club. Speaking of Larson, the Maroons head man was tabbed the Coach of the Year in Division 3 after guiding his team to a 23-4 mark, including a state runner-up finish.

Joining Bellisle and Larson on the list was a pair of Second Team players in Westwood senior Zach Carlson and Jeffers senior Johnny Schutz. The do-it-all guard did a little bit of everything for the Patriots this year, as Carlson paced his club with 24 points and five assists a game. For the Jets, Schutz, the crafty lefty stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds on the year.

Here is the full list as follows:

Player of the Year: Carmelo Harris, Flint Beecher

___

First-Team All-State

Carmelo Harris, Flint Beecher, Sr.

Tyler DeGroote, Schoolcraft, Sr.

Malik Olafioye, Ecorse, Jr.

Kaden Johnson, Hartford, Sr.

Ty Ryske, Schoolcraft, Sr.

Evan Solomon, Charlevoix, Sr.

Daquan Coleman, Burton Bendle, Sr.

Aidan Bellisle, Menominee, Sr.

Jamison Eklund, Pewamo-Westphalia, Jr.

Robert Lee, Flint Beecher, Jr.

___

Coach of the Year

Sam Larson, Menominee

___

Second-Team All-State

Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.

Michael Calhoun, Riverview Gabriel Richard, Sr.

Patrick Kombo, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.

Jermaine Buckner, Vandercook Lake, Sr.

Jayce Warren, Bridgman, Sr.

Zach Carlson, Ishpeming-Westwood, Sr.

Ethan Swenson, Bath, Sr.

Derrick Kemp, Ecorse, Sr.

Owen Varnado, Western Michigan Christian, Sr.

Johnny Schutz, Painesdale-Jeffers, Sr.

Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

___

Honorable Mention

Preston Malpass, East Jordan; Ryan Martin, Detroit Loyola; Kenneth Morrast Jr., Ecorse; Carson DeHaan, Grandville Calvary Christian; Zach Gritters, Covenant Christian; Joseph Hayes, Shelby; Ryan Young, Buchanan; Collin Miller, Marlette; Damarquss Troublefield, Reese; Tyler Swanwick, Centreville; Aden Hathaway, Bronson; Graeley Sprague, Concord; Quinn Zickert, Benzonia Benzie Central; Luke Hazelton, Maple City Glen Lake; Connor Simmer, Mesick; Nick Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Brayden Wilkerson, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian; Zach Reinsma, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian; Kyle Beebe, Ravenna; Grant Roberson, Marlette; Gaden Muclow, Brown City; Curtis Stanley, Brown City; Aaron Sowles, Bad Axe; Jacob Rau, Reese; J.T. Smith, Blanchard Montabella; Jacob Shelagowski, Hemlock; Levi Foco, Reese; Hunter Krohn, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker; Michael Gepfrey, Oscoda, Carter Patrick, Cass City; Jared Simon, Montabella; Omari Byrd, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Brady Wright; Jonesville; Colton Wiler, Reading; Blake Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia; Eli Irelan, Reading; Alden Stefanovski, Whitmore Lake; Gibson Marr, Ithaca; Brendan Wood, Ithaca; Jalend Brock, Burton Bendle; Ambrose Horwath, Hudson; Marcus Hosner, Montrose; Max Muenzer, Lake Fenton; Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop; Nate Childers, Benzonia Benzie Central; Jaxon Childers, Benzonia Benzie Central; Dylan Cragg, Grayling; Caleb Caul, Grayling; Mason Malpass, East Jordan; Gavin Bisballe, Lake City; Joshua Lavely, Elk Rapids; Mason Travis, Elk Rapids; Adam Gerberding, Traverse City St. Francis; Kyler Larson, Kent City; Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix; Oumar Sy, Mancelona; Deshawn Martin, Detroit Loyola; Tyler Schut, Fennville; Wyatt Monette, Holton; Will Chye, Mason County Central; Trevon Jeffery, New Haven, Finn Klein, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Mason Smith, Carson City-Crystal.

