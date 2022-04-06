Meijer prepares to administer second round of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer announced Wednesday they are prepared to administer the second booster to those eligible.

Eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromising conditions – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series or first booster – can now get their second booster at all of Meijer’s pharmacies across the Midwest.

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

Since January 2021, Meijer pharmacists have administered more than three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with local organizations, coordinating events offsite and hosting large in-store clinics.

