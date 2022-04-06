Advertisement

MCHD holds suicide prevention training

Slide from the training presentation
Slide from the training presentation(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention training session in Ishpeming Wednesday night. Velodrome Coffee hosted the training.

The session was focused on a method called Question Persuade Refer. The program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

“We hope that people will feel comfortable talking to people that they might be worried about, we hope that they will feel like they maybe know some resources that they can connect that person to, and just feel a little bit more confident than before they came into the training,” said Sarah Derwin, MCHD Health Educator.

Last year the MCHD was awarded grant money from the state for suicide prevention activities and initiatives geared towards young adults. According to the department Marquette County experiences higher than national average rates for suicide in the young adult population.

