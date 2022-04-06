Advertisement

Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support

Frank Senn's wife was taken off life support the same day an apparent tornado damaged his property. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A man in Alabama came home to find his house severely damaged by a tornado after taking his wife off life support at the hospital earlier that day.

Frank Senn’s wife fell down the stairs and broke her neck two weeks ago, severing her spinal cord. Eventually, doctors told him there was nothing else they could do for his wife, and the decision was made to take her off life support Tuesday.

Senn said his wife has not yet passed away but will spend her remaining days off life support at a care facility.

“My world is gone,” Senn said.

Senn had been at a hospital in Birmingham for days staying by his wife’s side. Then he came home to find his property in Wetumpka destroyed.

Officials confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Wetumpka on Tuesday with a path of damage 11 miles long. Senn believes that tornado directly hit his property.

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County damaged by the storm.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The siding of his home has been damaged, and his barn, boat and Camaro were flattened by trees.

“The barn was a two-story barn from 1944, but it looks like a tornado took care of it,” Senn said, pointing to the roof of his barn now missing.

After facing the heartbreak of removing his wife from life support, Senn now faces another battle – cleaning up after the storm.

Senn’s family said it has been a really difficult time, and they are asking for prayers. If you would like to help him financially, you can send money to his Cash App account $rangerfarms.

