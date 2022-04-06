Advertisement

Keweenaw Sheriff takes steps to form Keweenaw Search & Rescue

The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office.
The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is establishing Keweenaw Search & Rescue (KSAR). They are looking for dedicated professionals interested in helping the community.

The Sheriff’s Office will host an organizational meeting for KSAR next Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Allouez Community Center near the B.P. gas station.

For more information or questions contact the Sheriff’s Office (906) 337-0528.

Do you want to be part of a dedicated, professional group who helps in a community in one of the most exciting ways...

Posted by Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

