Keweenaw Sheriff takes steps to form Keweenaw Search & Rescue
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is establishing Keweenaw Search & Rescue (KSAR). They are looking for dedicated professionals interested in helping the community.
The Sheriff’s Office will host an organizational meeting for KSAR next Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Allouez Community Center near the B.P. gas station.
For more information or questions contact the Sheriff’s Office (906) 337-0528.
