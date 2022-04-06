Keweenaw Sheriff takes steps to form Keweenaw Search & Rescue

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is establishing Keweenaw Search & Rescue (KSAR). They are looking for dedicated professionals interested in helping the community.

The Sheriff’s Office will host an organizational meeting for KSAR next Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Allouez Community Center near the B.P. gas station.

For more information or questions contact the Sheriff’s Office (906) 337-0528.

Do you want to be part of a dedicated, professional group who helps in a community in one of the most exciting ways... Posted by Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.