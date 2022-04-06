Advertisement

2 formerly-closed trails to reopen in Copper Harbor

The Flying Squirrel trail will be renovated and rebuilt before the end of the summer
KML and the Copper Harbor Trails Club recently purchased 380 acres of land that contained two mountain bike trails(WLUC)
KML and the Copper Harbor Trails Club recently purchased 380 acres of land that contained two mountain bike trails(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Harbor Trail Network is expanding with the addition of two formerly-closed trails.

On March 23, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge and the Copper Harbor Trails Club officially purchased 380 acres of land owned by Keweenaw County. That land contains the Danimal and Flying Squirrel mountain bike trails.

The county had previously shut down those two trails because of liability concerns. The lodge and the trails club now say they plan to rebuild the Flying Squirrel trail this summer and hope the addition brings in new outdoor enthusiasts to the area.

“People were hesitant to come to Copper Harbor while these trails were closed,” said Chris Guibert, KML’S Outdoor Activities Lead and a member of CHTC’s Board of Directors. “They were traveling to other spots instead. So, we’re hoping to bring those people back, and they bring more people back with them.”

The goal is to open the whole trail network by Memorial Day Weekend, with the Flying Squirrel work to be complete before the end of summer.

For updates on that work, visit the Facebook pages for either Keweenaw Mountain Lodge or the Copper Harbor Trails Club. You can also go to keweenawmountainlodge.com and copperharbortrails.org.

