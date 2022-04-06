Justin Misiak and Tommy Parrottino sign with Idaho in ECHL

BOISE, Idaho. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior forwards Justin Misiak and Tommy Parrottino have signed with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday. The Steelheads are based in Boise and are affiliated with the NHL’s Dallas Stars and AHL’s Texas Stars.

Misiak, a native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, played a Michigan Tech record 180 games over the past five seasons. He tallied 64 career points with 25 goals and 39 assists. In 2021-22, Misiak notched a career-high 19 points with five goals and 14 assists.

Misiak was a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team member. He was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in the Ice Breaker Championship and was named the Third Star of the WCHA Championship Game later that season after tallying an assist on the game-winner. Misiak received the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2019-20 with assists on four game-winning goals, including in the GLI Championship and Game 2 of the WCHA Playoffs. For his career, he scored six game-winning goals and five power-play goals.

Prior to Tech, Misiak played two seasons with the Austin Bruins in the NAHL. He was sixth in the NAHL in scoring in 2016-17 with 60 points in 60 games.

Parrottino, a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, skated in 124 games for the Huskies over the last four seasons. He tallied 66 career points with 37 goals and 29 assists. Parrottino notched a career-high 28 points as a senior with 11 goals and 17 assists.

Parrottino was twice named a WCHA All-Academic Team member and was also a WCHA Scholar-Athlete. He received the team’s Elov Seger Memorial Most Improved Player Award as a sophomore and had two hat tricks that season—once at Bowling Green and another in the WCHA Playoffs at Northern Michigan.

Before coming to Tech, Parrottino played two seasons in the USHL for the Youngstown Phantoms and the Des Moines Buccaneers. In 103 USHL games, Parrottino tallied 25 goals and 25 assists.

