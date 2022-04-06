Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
The boyfriend and girlfriend suffered injuries and devastating burns after the crash caused the...
Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Meth Arrest
22-year-old Menominee man in jail on meth charges

Latest News

A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Las Vegas police have arrested Alan Wilson, 28, on charges that include attempted murder and...
GRAPHIC: Man stabs child 11 times to ‘get the demons out’, police say
The council voted 3-2 in favor of opting-in commercial marijuana businesses within city limits
Escanaba City Council votes to opt-in with marijuana retailers