Advertisement

Coast Guard assists Mackinac Island ferry after it loses steering in Straits

The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island...
The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island ferry after it lost its steering while heading back to the mainland.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels helped the passengers and crew of a Mackinac Island ferry after it lost its steering while heading back to the mainland.

The Star Line ferry Huron lost steering about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 while in the Straits of Mackinac and was unable to deploy its anchor, according to the Coast Guard. The ferry drifted slowly toward St. Ignace but Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, which was breaking ice nearby, diverted to help.

A local commercial vessel that also serves Mackinac Island, the Senator, responded as well and met the disabled ferry to take all of its 144 passengers aboard.

The passengers were then taken to St. Ignace while the four Huron crewmembers stayed aboard their vessel. The Katmai Bay stood by while towing arrangements were finalized.

“Tonight’s incident can serve as a reminder that life on the Great Lakes is far from predictable,” said Lt. Tyler Carslgaard, of Sector Sault Ste. Marie. “Fortunately good cooperation and simple precautions like making sure everyone on board was wearing a life jacket helped everyone get

home safely.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post
The boyfriend and girlfriend suffered injuries and devastating burns after the crash caused the...
Father of ORV crash victim: Son was burned so bad he is unrecognizable
Magnifying glass on blue background.
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin woman died from ground collapse in Potato River Falls Area
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
UPDATE: Major water leak in Negaunee repaired
Meth Arrest
22-year-old Menominee man in jail on meth charges

Latest News

The council voted 3-2 in favor of opting-in commercial marijuana businesses within city limits
Escanaba City Council votes to opt-in with marijuana retailers
This kid had a "bunny" joke to share on stage!
“Baby Bear” kicks off 2022 Festival of the Angry Bear
Start the Cycle indoor practice
Start the Cycle holds first practice, bike raffle now on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Thursday, April 2 suspending all...
Governor Whitmer files lawsuit looking to block 1931 state anti-abortion law
70 volunteers worked at Grace United Methodist Church to pack food.
West Michigan Feeding America travels to Norway for food distribution