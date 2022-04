AP Division 4 basketball All-State boys team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On April 4, the 2021 Associated Press Division 4 boys basketball All-State team was released, as selected by a panel of 12 Michigan sportswriters. Five U.P. players and one head coach were all honored, including Ewen-Trout Creek’s two-thousand point scorer Jaden Borseth, Eric Abramson and Kelsey Jilek. Panthers head coach Brad Besonen was named the coach of the year in Division Four.

For Rudyard, both E.J. Suggitt and Tate Besteman both made the list.

Here is the full list as follows:

Player of the Year: Brady Titus, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

First-Team All-State

Brady Titus, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, Sr.

Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek, Sr.

Trenton Boike, Genesee Christian, Jr.

Trevin Winkle, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.

Nate Lott II, Webberville, Sr.

Dylan Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.

Bradley Richards, Fruitport Calvary Christian, Fr.

Brock Broderick, Traverse City Christian, Sr.

Uchenna Amene, Southfield Christian, So.

Trenton Taratuta, Hillman, So.

Coach of the Year

Brad Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek

Second-Team All-State

Jager Mix, Onaway, Sr.

Eric Grabill, Calvary Baptist Academy, Sr.

Jonathan Tunney, Saginaw Nouvel, Sr.

E.J. Suggitt, Rudyard, Sr.

Braylon Robbins, Bellevue, Sr.

Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.

Frederick Saunders, Detroit Douglass, So.

Tyler Chapman, Genesee Christian, Jr.

Tyler VanEtten, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Sr.

Coach

Mark Keeler, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

Logan Shiels, Britton Deerfield; Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth; Trent Rick, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Eric Abramson, Ewen-Trout Creek; Jaden Johnson, Muskegon Catholic Central; Nicolas Johnson, Britton Deerfield; Jackson Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Cole Altman, Martin; Justin Wickley, Colon; Simon Vinson, Colon; Kolson Lycos, Webberville; Bruce Thelen, Fulton; Kelan Pletcher, Ellsworth; Kyle Kaczanowski, Buckley; Lars Huffman, Mackinaw City; Kaden Parmley, New Buffalo; Jeremiah Mitchell, New Buffalo; Gatlin Guild, Akron-Fairgrove; Tate Besteman, Rudyard; Kelsey Jilek, Ewen-Trout Creek; David Richards, Hillsdale Academy; Preston Kelly, Detroit Douglass; Austin Veal, Onaway; Bridger Peel, Onaway; Gavin Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary; Landon Kulawiak, Buckley; Garrison Barrett, Central Lake; Kyle McLinden, Manistee Catholic Central; Levi Schultz, Traverse City Homeschool; Roman Iott, Petersburg-Summerfield; Junior Alvarez, Litchfield; Noah Knepper, Waldron; Raymon Brown, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy; Joe Iung Fulton; Trenton Risdon, Coleman; Cole Dailey, Vestaburg; Hayden Palmer, Vestaburg; Kyler Chovanec, Breckenridge; Mitchell Wing, Carson City.

Coach

Dan Chapman, Genesee Christian

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.