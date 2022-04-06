22-year-old Menominee man in jail on meth charges
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old Menominee man is in the Menominee County jail facing meth charges.
Deputies arrested the man on Tuesday, after an investigation into a meth sale in the area.
The man arrested is facing 2 counts of delivery of meth and maintaining a drug house. The suspect’s name is being withheld until arraignment.
Detectives from Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department with the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted during the investigation.
