22-year-old Menominee man in jail on meth charges

Meth Arrest
Meth Arrest(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old Menominee man is in the Menominee County jail facing meth charges.

Deputies arrested the man on Tuesday, after an investigation into a meth sale in the area.

The man arrested is facing 2 counts of delivery of meth and maintaining a drug house. The suspect’s name is being withheld until arraignment.

Detectives from Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department with the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted during the investigation.

