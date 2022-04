MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Melissa Collard, from Upper Peninsula Audiology, says if you wake up in the morning and notice sudden hearing loss, you should go get it checked out.

It could be a simple fix, like antibiotics, but if you wait, your hearing could get worse, or not come back. She says sudden hearing loss is common.

