U.S. Department of the Interior declares “squaw” a derogatory term

Many public lands across the county, including the U.P., will be renamed with consideration of public comment.
The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 14 federal sites in the U.P. and 28 in Wisconsin for using an indigenous slur.(WBAY)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of the Interior released an order declaring the term “squaw” derogatory and called for public lands bearing the term to be renamed.

Order No. 3404 was signed by the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland on Nov. 19, 2021. Hundreds of federal features in many states are being renamed.

There are at least 14 areas with the derogatory term in their name in the U.P. The locations are now open to public comment for replacement names. Counties with areas up for renaming include:

  • Alger County
  • Chippewa County
  • Delta County
  • Dickinson County
  • Iron County
  • Marquette County

To start the reconciliation process, the U.S. Geological Survey agency came up with five candidate names for each feature. To view a list of the potential names for each area visit their website.

The public can submit their comments until April 25, 2022. All comments must be identified by Docket Number DOI-2022-0001.

Submit written comments online through the Federal eRulemaking Portal by entering “DOI-2022-0001″ in the Search bar and clicking “Search.”

Mail comments to:

Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names

MS-511

U.S. Geological Survey

12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA 20192.

Important: All submissions received must include the agency name and docket number. All comments received will be posted without change to http://www.regulations.gov, including any personal information provided.

