UPHS Rehab Services says be aware of icy surfaces

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Warmer weather may be approaching, but health officials still want you to watch out for ice to avoid a bad fall.

UP Health System Rehab Services in Marquette says people tend to fall and get injured because of black ice or walking with poor footwear. Ice falls also tend to occur from poor balance, Vitamin D deficiency, low blood pressure, and poor vision.

A fall on ice can result in head injuries and fractures, with hip fractures being the most common.

“Especially falling on something like ice, it’s so slick,” said Physical Therapist Mickey Sanders. “It’s really unexpected and due to the fact that you’re on a slippery surface. You don’t really have the same ability to catch yourself if you’re on a standard floor or a grassy surface.”

UPHS Rehab Services have clinicians who help with head injuries. They advise you to make sure there is enough lighting when walking and be aware of any risk factors you may have.

