United Way of Marquette County holding city-wide Easter egg hunt

Happening April 11-16, culminating with a classic children’s egg hunt
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette is holding a city-wide Easter egg hunt beginning Monday, April 11th, and finishing on the 16th.

12 eggs will be hidden in and around the Marquette City limits, with clues posted to Facebook daily @mqtegghunt.

Andrew Rickauer, the executive director of United Way Marquette, talks about prizes, clues, and past locations for hidden eggs.

A dozen eggs, including the golden egg, will be hidden in and around the city of Marquette next week, with clues posted to Facebook @MQTegghunt daily.

The city-wide hunt will culminate with a classic children’s hunt on Saturday, the 16th. It starts at 11 AM at the Presque Isle bandshell, but Rickauer says to arrive early to avoid missing the hunt!

