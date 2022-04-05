Advertisement

TV6 Morning News teams does a peep taste test

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Alyssa Jawor, Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon, and Jennifer Perez tried out Red Hot Tamale, Cotton Candy, and Coffee Peeps.

According to the AP, around 81% of Americans say the thought of peeps do in fact remind them of Easter. And we know there are many different kinds and shapes of peeps. About 64% of Americans prefer the chick shape over the bunny.

