Second COVID-19 booster shots now available at U.P. pharmacies

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Second COVID-19 booster shots are now available at upper Michigan pharmacies. Those boosters are for people age 50 and older and it has to be four months since your last booster shot.

Also, those 12 and older who are immunocompromised can receive the second booster. Pharmacy owners say they have plenty of shots available and the booster just adds one more layer of protection.

“You have those people who were in right away on Monday to get their booster and people have been coming in pretty steady, I think there are people that are going to get it and some that are not but, we’re making it available, a second booster is just going to add another layer of protection especially if some new variant comes out,” said Steve Roell, Owner of The Drug Store in Iron Mountain.

The Director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, said people who have had the two-dose vaccine series plus one booster don’t need a second booster if they recently were infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

