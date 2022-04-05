Rain spreading, heavy at times through Wednesday

A moisture-rich Northern Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain to Upper Michigan, starting west Tuesday night then spreading towards the Eastern U.P. into Wednesday midday. Slippery roads, water ponding and gusty winds to impact road travel, especially during the morning commute.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Precipitation transitions to a wintry mix through Thursday, then to scattered snow showers Friday -- Friday snowfall accumulations can exceed 3″ in the Northern U.P., even 8″ or more over the Western Highlands, and 3″ or less south.

Into the weekend, high pressure builds to clear out the snow and clouds, with above seasonal temperatures climbing along a southwesterly jet stream Sunday.

The southwesterly jet stream, however, opens the door to Central Plains-based systems to bring widespread rain, even thunderstorm chances to Upper Michigan early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain showers, then mixed rain/freezing rain/sleet in the evening in the Western U.P.; easterly through southeasterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain/freezing rain/sleet early then transitioning to snow west in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening scattered rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 40s

