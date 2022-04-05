Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library celebrates National Library Week

The Portage Lake District Library.
The Portage Lake District Library.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library celebrated National Library Week.

April 3 through April 9 is the time to highlight roles libraries play in communities. In celebration, the Portage Lake District Library had coffee, cake and live music for patrons to enjoy as they browsed for books. The library says they contribute to the local community in many different ways.

“Books, learning, literacy, community programs that stem from other community organizations as well. We try to do as much partnering as we can in our community,” said Michael Stanitis, PLDL program director.

The library will also be hosting a book tote decorating event for kids this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

