Orion Hunting Products recognized across Michigan for company growth

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County hunting products manufacturer is gaining statewide recognition as a growing business.

A Modular Hunting Blind is the most popular item sold at Orion Hunting Products in Iron Mountain. President Beau Anderson says the 6x6 foot model makes up 80 percent of sales.

“You can get different heights for the towers, but that 6x6 is our most popular model,” Anderson said.

Orion Hunting Products was named one of the “Top 50 companies to Watch” in Michigan by the organization Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

The company was founded seven years ago in Anderson’s garage. Now, it ships products across the U.S. and starting last year, internationally.

“We have shipped products to Italy and South Korea! They have a little different use for it over there, they use it for small housing,” Anderson said.

In October, Orion got a visit from Lt. Governor Gilchrist. Anderson said this recognition is another step in the right direction.

“It is humbling, but also a moment of pride for us and our team,” Anderson said.

From start to finish, Anderson estimates creating one hunting blind takes two hours. He says product innovation has helped make hunting blinds accessible to all.

“These things can go from the bed of your pickup truck to fully assembled in 15 minutes. We say that if you don’t have any heavy equipment, there should be no problem,” Anderson explained. “You and a buddy can put these up in a short period of time.”

Anderson says the covid pandemic has not made growth easy. He says the cost of aluminum has increased by 50 percent, and steel has increased by 200 percent over the last two years.

“Coming out of the start-up phase and going into COVID-19, it has been a challenging time to launch a business for sure,” Anderson said.

Orion Hunting Products has 15 employees. Anderson is looking to hire more production staff. The company will be honored with its “50 Companies to Watch” award at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala on May 3.

