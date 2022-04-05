MTU holds first-ever Computing Showcase

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Change is not always easy to embrace, especially when it comes to technology.

That’s one concept that was presented during the second day of the Computer Showcase event at Michigan Tech University. Netflix Device and Content Security Director Dianne Marsh explains how change benefits us in the long run.

“Students who have a chance to think about this when they’re not thrust into change can get a chance to think about and process it can have a healthy perspective of change they’ll be better positioned to be able to ride through waves of change that they’ll experience,” said Marsh.

Marsh’s presentation also included a conversational exercise where participants talked about a change they experienced. Along with presentations, the event is offering panels and workshops to demonstrate career options and computer engineering opportunities.

MTU Institute of Computing and Cybersystems assistant director Amanda Stump explained why the event is important.

“We want to show the widespread use of computing. Even if you are in a humanities program or something where you think you won’t use computing chances are you probably will in some form or another. We want to make computing more accessible and inclusive.”

Stump says computing is the backbone of almost every industry.

“We’re seeing it come into humanities, with smartphones and things that people work with every day. Even through healthcare you go in and see that computers are used for radiography and even medical records.”

The Computing Showcase event will continue tomorrow in the Memorial Union Building.

