State education leaders push for free, federal meal extension

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of kids in Michigan could lose their free school meals at the end of this academic year.

The Michigan Department of Education’s Director of Health and Nutrition Services, Diane Golzynski, says reliable meals are an important part of a child’s development in school.

“A child cannot learn if they are hungry,” said Golzynski. “If we cannot give them every tool possible to encourage, enhance, and explore that learning, then we have failed them as the adults that take care of them.”

For the past two years, grade-school students have received breakfast and lunch for free through waivers funded by the federal government as part of a pandemic relief plan. It offers reliable meals for students of all income levels without asking parents to prove they meet pre-existing income requirements. However, the program was left out of the omnibus bill that Congress passed and President Biden signed last month.

According to a 2021 Feeding America report, 13% of Michigan’s population is food insecure. Golzynski says out of the 1.4 million students in the state, around half of them would have to pay for meals once the waivers expire.

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine agrees the program can help families who have taken a hit during the pandemic.

“It gives parents and families some options,” he explained, “especially those who may be just above the cutoff line in a normal year but can use that extra assistance just to get them through the school year and help the country get back on track.”

Now, a new bill has been put forth by Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). This would extend the USDA school meal flexibility to September 2023.

“That would be a nice thing to have happen for one more school year,” DeAugustine explained.

Golzynski says if passed, the bill could let families and schools hit the reset button.

“It would help] get our programs ready,” she said. “As well as still continue to deal with our supply chain challenges and {allow us to} look at what those lunch prices might end up being because of the higher prices.”

Stabenow says the bill’s cost is still being discussed and could end up in a future COVID-19 funding plan.

