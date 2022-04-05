Marquette County Commission to spend $2.9 million in federal aid

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, the Marquette County Board of Commissioners amended its 2022 American Rescue Plan Act Budget.

Last year, the ARPA federal stimulus package granted the county $12.9 million. Now, Marquette County Board Chairman Gerry Corkin says the county has to decide how to spend the rest after receiving half last year. “We got half of it in May last year and the second half will be this year, so we’ve got a tentative plan for spending it,” Corkin said.

The county has $6.45 million that it still needs to spend. At a meeting Tuesday, the board approved spending $2.9 million of that money. $2 million of those dollars will go to the Marquette County Road Commission for road repairs.

“We worked with the Negaunee Township Board and the road commission to get a mile of road repaired on Highway 492 from the cemetery down to the intersection that’s been in very bad condition,” Corkin said.

The board voted to give $100,000 to the Marquette County Land Bank. Corkin says this will help the land bank tear down old properties to build affordable housing in places like Negaunee and Ishpeming. “They’ve been working particularly on the west end of Ishpeming and Negaunee on taking blighted property down, trying to get it back on the tax roll,” Corkin said.

Corkin says the board has an outline for how it plans to spend the remaining $3.55 million. This could change if the board hears more ideas from the public. “It’ll be an ongoing process, we have an outline of how we’re going to spend it which can be changed,” Corkin said.

The county must use the remainder of its ARPA funds by the end of 2026, and while it has not yet decided how to spend the remainder of these dollars, it is still accepting public input on how to best spend them.

To give input on how you think Marquette County should spend this money, there is an online form where you can voice your ideas. That can be found by clicking here.

