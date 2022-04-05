Advertisement

Gwinn Seed Library coming soon

Gwinn Seed Library
Gwinn Seed Library(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Library is working on its new addition, called the Gwinn Seed Library.

They’ll have close to 70 different seed types, each picked specifically to be good to grow in the upper Michigan climate. Families can check out up to eight different seed types per month. The library director says they’ve seen plenty of interest in the community for a seed library.

“We’re really excited to offer this resource for our community we have a lot of people who are interested in getting started with gardening or they just got started since 2020 and they’re looking for education and help and a direction,” said Leslie Makela, Library Director.

The official grand opening for the seed library will be April 20 from 4 to 6 in the evening.

