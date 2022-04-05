Federal dollars combat homelessness in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shelters in Marquette County are unable to help everyone experiencing homelessness.

However, a $100,000 grant from FEMA may help nonprofits like the Janzen House buy more resources.

“These funds specifically help me buy extra supplies so I can buy extra paper towels, buy extra food, and provide more service,” said Brent Clark, Janzen House director.

FEMA grants money to Marquette each year, normally. Though, the American Rescue Plan Stimulus package is allowing the agency to give more than usual.

A group of 13 food banks, homeless shelters and non-profits will have a say on how the money is used.

“Once FEMA announces the award for each county we’re able to put notice out to non-profits in the community and then they have an opportunity to apply for access to those funds,” said Brad Hummel, Marquette County FEMA director.

The Janzen House and Superior Housing Solutions are two of the seven groups selected.

Superior Housing Solutions Operations Manager Denise Bannan says she will use $9,800 to update beds at its Marquette Shelter.

“Some mattress covers, some new mattresses, a lot of paper products,” said Bannan. “Supplies like that, and that is primarily for our Fisher Street house.”

Clark estimates the Janzen house may be able to provide an extra 2-- bed-nights to guests with the $10,400 his shelter received.

The Janzen House encourages all groups serving the homeless population in Marquette County to reach out to be considered as a member of the Emergency Food and Shelter Allocation Committee.

As a member of the group – participants have a say in who receives FEMA money again next year.

