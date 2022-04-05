Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates grand opening in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday was the grand opening for Dunkin’ Donuts in Iron Mountain. This is the third location opened in the U.P. The store sold over three thousand donuts on Tuesday.

The Iron Mountain location currently employs over 40 people. The journey from design concept to opening was about a year.

Now, Regional Supervisor Kevin Kane is excited for what’s to come.

“Normally your grand opening can last for several weeks and then it starts to level off. As we experienced when we opened our Marquette location, it maintained that higher volume far more than we ever expected, and I expect to see the same here in Iron Mountain,” Kane said.

The store will be open from 5 a.m. CT until 8 p.m. CT. Kane said the busiest time today was during the 6 o’clock hour.

