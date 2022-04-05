Active stretch returns with rain by tomorrow

After some morning fog clouds will remain overhead for an overcast day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the lower 40s. A slow-moving system will bring wet conditions from tomorrow through Friday. Tonight light rain moves into the western U.P. Then by tomorrow we’ll have a swath of moderate to at times heavy rain in the central and eastern U.P. This clears out by midday with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. On Thursday, snow forms in the west with more of a mix and rain elsewhere. By Friday we’re dealing with light to moderate snow in the northern half of the U.P.

Today: Morning fog, with cloudy skies and seasonal temps

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west, low 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Moderate to heavy rain in the morning followed by scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 40s west/central, low 40s east

Thursday: Snow in the west with a rain mix east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s north, 30s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s, low 50s south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.